JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,353,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $46,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $122.46 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

