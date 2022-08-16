Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 319 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.2% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 590,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,504,000 after buying an additional 186,523 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.3% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 49.0% in the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% in the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 823,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,213,000 after buying an additional 48,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. UBS Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $122.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.05. The company has a market cap of $359.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

