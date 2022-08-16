Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $253,000 in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Integer Stock Performance

NYSE ITGR opened at $76.22 on Tuesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $64.95 and a 1-year high of $100.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITGR shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

