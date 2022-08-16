Fiera Capital Corp Has $482,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BABA opened at $94.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.25. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $186.26. The company has a market capitalization of $249.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.