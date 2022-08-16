Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,180 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 18.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 271.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 0.4 %

PLOW stock opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $45.66.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $187.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 92.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.