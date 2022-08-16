Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $165.37 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $204.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.38.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

