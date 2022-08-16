Swiss National Bank Buys 31,600 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $16,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,282 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,898,000 after acquiring an additional 927,840 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,684,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,339,000 after acquiring an additional 322,049 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,701,000 after acquiring an additional 318,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 360.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 304,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 238,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Insider Activity

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.