2,507 Shares in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,851 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,378 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 466,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,471 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $49,615,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $103.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $130.93.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $83,309.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,543.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $132,353.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,388,886.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $83,309.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,543.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,061. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.