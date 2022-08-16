Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 5,146 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 234.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($60.20) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $61.26.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

