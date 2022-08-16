Swiss National Bank Has $16.61 Million Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $16,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.83.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $223.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.09 and a beta of 1.55. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.74 and a 1-year high of $286.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

