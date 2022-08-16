Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Position Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.11% of Ballard Power Systems worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 14.36. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $19.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 164.44%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDP has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Further Reading

