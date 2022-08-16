Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 805 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM stock opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average of $37.13. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 142,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,038,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 180,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,105,355 over the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

