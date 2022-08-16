The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,238 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 292,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after buying an additional 22,035 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,577,000 after acquiring an additional 207,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.71 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.