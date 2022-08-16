Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 3,555 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Casella Waste Systems worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 724,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 594,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,091,000 after purchasing an additional 30,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CWST stock opened at $85.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $92.75.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $283.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $453,305.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,241.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $453,305.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,241.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,600 shares of company stock worth $1,397,831. 5.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWST has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Casella Waste Systems Profile



Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

