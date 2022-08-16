Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,103 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 15.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDFC Bank stock opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.47. The company has a market cap of $120.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.5805 per share. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

