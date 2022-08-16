Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $272,000 in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,590,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,977,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $5,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,443.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $399,375.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,939.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,443.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,918,376. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $52.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VSTO. MKM Partners began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp cut Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

