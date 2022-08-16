Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 641,022 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 641,022 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 14,170.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,864 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,180,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,991,000 after purchasing an additional 824,795 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of PPL by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,895,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,895,000 after purchasing an additional 726,454 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPL. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insider Transactions at PPL

PPL Price Performance

In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,004 shares of company stock worth $1,742,702. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.14. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.