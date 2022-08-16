Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.
Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 44.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.
Four Corners Property Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.92%.
Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.
