Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.26% of Nevro worth $32,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after buying an additional 82,039 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 319,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after buying an additional 39,542 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 237,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $3,527,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Nevro to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Nevro Stock Up 2.6 %

Nevro Company Profile

NVRO stock opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $127.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.99.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

