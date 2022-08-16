Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 1,092 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Insider Activity at Celldex Therapeutics

Shares of CLDX opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.19. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $57.20.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $639,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $888,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.