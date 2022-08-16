Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:STLA opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Stellantis

STLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

