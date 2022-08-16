Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,193 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 42,376 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LUV opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

