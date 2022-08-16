The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,263 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $30,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 11.2% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at $1,091,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.3% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 114.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,962 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $170.47 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.85.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

