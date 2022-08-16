Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,762 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 173,667 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.59% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $29,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,235 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 94.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LPX. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

