PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.15. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $49.71.

