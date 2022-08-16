Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $36.38 Million Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,567 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.56% of Acuity Brands worth $36,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $1,633,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $1,419,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4,428.6% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AYI stock opened at $183.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.55 and a 200-day moving average of $175.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.50. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.57.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.