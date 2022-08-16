Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $39.45 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,887 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,176 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $39,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $69.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $63.26 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

