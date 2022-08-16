Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,307,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,507 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.23% of C3.ai worth $29,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in C3.ai by 3.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in C3.ai by 27,435.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 56,242 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in C3.ai by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter worth $477,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in C3.ai by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Stock Down 2.1 %

AI stock opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $55.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $38,562.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,926 shares in the company, valued at $6,619,813.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,390 shares of company stock worth $79,912. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on C3.ai from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

C3.ai Profile

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

