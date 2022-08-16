Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,741 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Plug Power worth $34,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLUG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.61.

Plug Power Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.