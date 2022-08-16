Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,479 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of RBC Bearings worth $30,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth about $1,368,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in RBC Bearings by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROLL. StockNews.com raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.71.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,071.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.61, for a total transaction of $2,899,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,749.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,071.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $6,064,990 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROLL opened at $259.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

