TheStreet Lowers P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) to D+

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

P&F Industries Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIN opened at $5.91 on Friday. P&F Industries has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 million, a P/E ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P&F Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in P&F Industries stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.53% of P&F Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

P&F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

