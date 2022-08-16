Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 35,604 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,604 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.58% of EMCOR Group worth $33,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $14,953,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 279,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,554,000 after acquiring an additional 113,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,970,000 after acquiring an additional 108,462 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 710.7% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 116,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 101,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 88,180 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $900,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,102,471.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $121.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.21.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.75.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

