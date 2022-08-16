Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,217,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,006 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 3.62% of Hess Midstream worth $36,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hess Midstream by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hess Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of HESM stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.38. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $35.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.09%.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

