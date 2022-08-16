Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,903,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,460 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.95% of MAG Silver worth $30,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 25.0% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 73.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 12.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAG. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$29.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

