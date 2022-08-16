Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 928,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,271 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.27% of Maxar Technologies worth $36,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAXR stock opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.31.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $146,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

