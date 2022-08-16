Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,448 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of Exponent worth $33,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 15.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,401,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,446,000 after buying an additional 323,653 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,565,000 after acquiring an additional 138,798 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 5.1% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,112,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,234,000 after purchasing an additional 54,148 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 65,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 47,640 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth about $4,638,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPO opened at $103.05 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $80.97 and a one year high of $127.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,011.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

