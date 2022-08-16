Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walker & Dunlop

In other news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.16 per share, with a total value of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,323.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 0.3 %

WD opened at $113.99 on Tuesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.20 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.30.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $340.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.71%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Stories

