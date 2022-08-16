Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

AMRX opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 56.26% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $559.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,515,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after buying an additional 172,629 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

