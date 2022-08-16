Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Price Target Raised to C$15.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AYASF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Aya Gold & Silver Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTC AYASF opened at $6.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

