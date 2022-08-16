Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of UBX stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $89.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 696,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 228,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

