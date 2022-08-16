Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.
Unity Biotechnology Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of UBX stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $89.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.65.
Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.
