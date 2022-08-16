Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Webster Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Compass Point cut their price target on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Performance

WBS opened at $49.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $371,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,910 shares in the company, valued at $7,099,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,150,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,278 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $185,173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.