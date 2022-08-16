Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has an average rating of Hold.

Haleon Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $6.35 on Monday. Haleon has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

About Haleon

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

