TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TPVG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.19.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

TPVG opened at $13.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $425.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.69. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 43.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.70%.

Insider Activity at TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,451.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 22.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

