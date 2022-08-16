William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $72.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $92.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 69.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 65.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 139.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

