Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VET. Raymond James lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $24.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.47.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0628 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 25.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.