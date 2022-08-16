ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ECNCF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday.

ECN Capital Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $5.39 on Monday. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

