Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) to Neutral

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

PRQR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance

PRQR opened at $0.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

About ProQR Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 35,261 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 69,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 31,614 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.