Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) to Neutral

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
PRQR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.
ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance
PRQR opened at $0.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.80.
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.
