Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SYK. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $256.00.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $224.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $129,474,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 427.7% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.