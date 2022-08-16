H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

HRUFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.39.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRUFF opened at $10.86 on Monday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

