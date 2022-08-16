Cowen Increases Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $53.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen to $53.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BROS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of BROS stock opened at $47.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $186.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $1,925,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,005,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 6.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.3% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 68.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 12.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

